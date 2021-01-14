Rugby Rant: Give props their due in World Rugby awards

HOW MANY of the 101 previous nominations for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year have been for a prop? How many times in 19 years have they been up for what is described as ‘the ultimate accolade’? The answer is zero. With the usual award show not on last year, 2021 is the earliest this trend could change.

So why no recognition for props? There’s the argument that the importance of the scrum has diminished over the years. According to Opta (part of Stats Perform), the average number of scrums per Rugby World Cup game reduced from 32 in 1987 to 14 in 2019.

But ‘no scrum, no win’ surely can’t be sent to rugby’s cliché recycling bin yet. Not when it was so evident in South Africa’s 2019 World Cup final triumph or Saracens’ ending of Leinster’s 25-game winning streak in September – contests that both featured tighthead Vincent Koch.