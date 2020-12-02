Rugby Rant: Stop defenders kneeing try-scorers

OF ALL the attempts to make the game safer, it still boggles the mind that World Rugby have not done more to clamp down on players sliding in with their knees as a try is being scored.

Brian O’Driscoll summed it up well when he said: “It’s not football, you can’t slide tackle.” Yet two years later, nothing appears to have changed.

It has reached the stage now where it’s difficult to know what exactly we are waiting to see happen before such reckless acts are punished appropriately because it is not as if players have not been injured by this already.

The incident O’Driscoll was referring to occurred in Castres in 2018 when Benjamin Urdapilleta slid in knee-first as Andrew Conway attempted to regather the ball shy of the try-line. The Munster winger was lucky not to have been seriously hurt, but he wasn’t as fortunate six months earlier when he was on the end of a similarly poor attempted ‘tackle’.