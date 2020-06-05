New podcast sees Sam Roberts interview players about a memorable match

Rugby World Magazine’s One Game at a Time Podcast

Rugby World magazine has teamed up with broadcaster Sam Roberts to launch a new podcast entitled One Game at a Time.

In each episode of One Game at a Time, Roberts speaks to a high-profile player about a memorable match in their career, gaining insight into specific moments, the emotions involved and goings-on behind the scenes.

The one-on-one conversation also branches out to wider topics, including how players develop themselves and the mindset involved at the top level.

Each interview is conducted while viewing a highlights package of the specific match so you can also ‘watchalong’ on YouTube to see the incidents being discussed.

The first two episodes are already live on iTunes and acast with more planned so subscribe now to make sure you don’t miss one of these insightful conversations.

First up is Sale Sharks and England back-row Tom Curry talking about the quarter-final victory over Australia at the 2019 World Cup in Japan. As well as the match itself, he discusses his relationship with brother Ben, what it’s like to play for England and an embarrassing handshake incident.

In episode two, Gloucester legend James Simpson-Daniel joins Roberts to step back in time and recall his England debut against New Zealand – and a certain Jonah Lomu – in 2002. He also opens up on missing out on the RWC 2003 squad and coming to terms with an international career that didn’t flourish as he’d hoped.

If there is any player you would like us to interview about a specific match, email your suggestions to rugbyworldletters@ti-media.com

