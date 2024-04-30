Rugby World’s June Issue celebrates The Entertainers of our game

Our latest issue is on shelves now!

We all have a special place in our hearts for the players who draw you to the edge of your seat. The stars who elicit that physical response when they get their hands on the ball and do their thing. This month’s issue of Rugby World is all about celebrating the game’s entertainers.

Bath’s Finn Russell is synonymous with entertainment and our exclusive interview with the Scotland co-captain headlines this issue which is editor Alan Dymock’s last before he heads for pastures new after 11 years with the brand.

The magazine is out now

What is in the Rugby World Entertainers issue?

Finn Russell exclusive

Mark Palmer chats to the Bath and Scotland star about a super first season at the Rec, a slightly underwhelming Six Nations and his views on how to grow the game as a whole

The making of Marcus Smith

Neil Squires chats to the people who know the Harlequins and England fly-half best and helped him on his journey to become one of the game’s most electrifying talents

The top 12 finishers of all time

Who doesn’t love a great try? Here we compile a list of the greatest finishers to have graced a rugby pitch over the years…

Our columnist Ken Owens reveals all about his retirement!

The Scarlets, Wales and Lions hooker has hung up his boots and he tells Rugby World exactly why and what’s next

Stephen Jones on the players that have thrilled him most down the years

Our regular columnist uses his vast experience in the game to cast his eye back over players such as David Campese and Jeremy Guscott plus plenty more who have stuck in the memory for all the right reasons.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Cheslin Kolbe

Jon Cardinelli chats to the double World Cup-winning Springbok about life in Japan and a shot at a third straight World Cup in 2027.

MY DAY OFF: Adam Radwan

The Newcastle flyer is one of the most rapid wingers around and has scored many a scintillating try, but when he’s got his rugby boots on he loves a spot of salmon fishing. Alan Pearey finds out more about Adam Radwan’s day off…

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Lorenzo Pani

Mark Palmer chats to Italy’s newest back-three star about scoring tries, kicking sharply and celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo

MY LIFE IN PICTURES: Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt

The Red Roses scrum-half has tasted the ultimate success but also overcome double Olympic medal heartache and had to get over being overlooked by England for the last World Cup. Here she looks back at her illustrious career.

What else is in the Rugby World June issue?

WHAT’S UP WITH ULSTER

Tom English takes a look at the province who have moved on both their coach and CEO in recent times…

Grass Roots: Manor Park RFC

Bobby Bridge tells the story of the Midlands club who managed to field an incredible six teams in one solitary weekend!

GLOBAL: Hong Kong Sevens

Our global story this month comes from Alan Dymock’s trip to the Hong Kong Sevens for the final event played at the legendary old stadium

The Analyst: What Jacques Nienaber has given Leinster

Behind the Scenes at Rosslyn Park Sevens

Spotlight on Scotland new boy Harry Paterson and Chiefs star Etene Nanai-Seturo

Downtime with Italy prop Simone Ferrari

Rising Stars: Tarek Haffar and Maddie Feaunati

Face-off debate: Should women use a smaller ball?

Club hero: Courtney Lawes

Best & Worst: Leicester Tigers

Ten things you should know about…. The Pacific Four Series

Remember when… Wasps ruled the roost in Europe

Aaron Grandidier Nkanang uses his column to give insight into France sevens’ charge at a home Olympics with the help of Antoine Dupont

Those are the Rugby World entertainers! Let us know what you think…

