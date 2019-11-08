Relive every moment of the 2019 World Cup with the new issue of Rugby World magazine

The Ultimate Rugby World Cup 2019 Review

The 2019 World Cup in Japan was amazing and you can relive every moment of the tournament with the new issue of Rugby World.

The 132-page bumper magazine features analysis of South Africa’s triumph, a review of every match, interviews with star performers at the tournament and a look at what’s next for the home nations.

Plus, the edition comes with a Heineken Champions Cup wallchart so you can keep track of all the fixtures and fill in results as Europe’s elite tournament gets underway.

Here are ten reasons to pick up a copy of Rugby World’s December 2019 issue…

1. South Africa’s Triumph

Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi guided the Springboks to an inspirational third world title. Rugby World breaks down their triumph – and looks at what’s next for runners-up England

2. Rugby World Cup 2019 Review

Every point, every player and every card in our match-by-match review of the tournament, with amazing photographs and key facts. Plus, we pick our Team of the Tournament

3. The First World Cup in Asia

“The evening of Japan v Scotland may have been rugby’s greatest.” RW columnist Stephen Jones reflects on the tournament and looks at what must change ahead of France 2023

4. Japan 2019 Headline Makers



England’s back-row double act Tom Curry and Sam Underhill

RWC 2019 top try-scorer Josh Adams, of Wales

Springbok danger man Cheslin Kolbe

New Zealand half-back TJ Perenara

Japan’s star hooker Shota Horie

Fiji’s wonder wing Semi Radradra

Teenage Wallaby Jordan Petaia

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose

Scotland’s next generation back-row Jamie Ritchie

Russia’s hard-hitting flanker Tagir Gadzhiev

5. Home Nations Report Card

There were mixed fortunes for the Celtic countries in Japan. We get out the marker pen to grade their performances and look at what’s next

6. Behind the Scenes with Tonga

Want to know what life is like in camp during a World Cup? Rugby World spent a day with the Pacific Islanders to find out

7. World Cup Tales

National hero Tjiuee Uanivi, the Namibia lock

Downtime with Argentina scrum-half Tomas Cubelli

Inside the Mind of Springbok hooker Schalk Brits

What it’s like to be part of a Uruguay dynasty with the Ormaechea brothers

Head of Rugby World Cup Alan Gilpin reflects on a roller-coaster tournament

TV personality Carol Vorderman provides an insight into her World Cup experience as a fan

8. Leigh Halfpenny’s Life in Pictures

The Wales star proves his memory is as pinpoint as his goalkicking as he reflects on key moments from his career

10. Expert Analysis and Advice

Sean Holley analyses France’s drop-goal against Argentina and provides tips for teams on deploying the skill in matches. Joe Launchbury explains how to spoil opposition lineout ball and Petrus du Plessis provides neck-strength tips.

Rugby World magazine’s December 2019 issue is on sale until 3 December 2019.

