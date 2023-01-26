Want to write for Rugby World magazine? How to pitch

If you want to write for the world's leading rugby magazine, here's how

Had a dynamite rugby feature idea? Not seen anything like it anywhere else? We want to hear from you. This is our advice on how to pitch if you want to write for Rugby World magazine.

All feature ideas should be consistent with Rugby World’s current features style and all ideas should be pitched towards one of our current magazine sections: The Front Row, The Centres (main features), The Back Row – or for our website. You should know which style you intend to write for.

How to pitch to Rugby world magazine

For all email pitches we expect:

Subject line – Put ‘PITCH’ and a snappy description of your piece in the subject line so we we can easily identify what you’re pitching.

What is the piece? In the body of the email, lay out in a few short bullet points the outline of your piece, why it must be you to write it. Remember, we are looking for ideas or angles we could not do ourselves – if you simply want to do a general interview with Marcus Smith or Stuart Hogg or Josh van der Flier, this is something our staff can already do.

Don’t repeat – If the latest issue of Rugby World has a piece on the Crusaders’ tilt at another Super Rugby title, we are very unlikely to want another one, so make sure you have read recent editions of the magazine as well as the website before pitching.

Tell us about you – Are you a full-time writer? Are tight turnarounds something you are used to? Any awards or well-known campaigns? Tell us in a short sentence or two, tops.

Don’t send finished pieces – We like to work closely with writers on their pieces before they are published so don’t put pen to paper until we’ve commissioned you.

All magazine pitches should be sent by email: alan.dymock@futurenet.com(opens in new tab)

Looking to write for the Rugby World website? Follow this guide but send your pitch to: josh.graham@futurenet.com(opens in new tab)

We are excited to hear from you, but before you send across an idea please make sure you have read some recent editions of Rugby World as well as our website.

Please note that due to the number of pitches we receive it is likely we will only reply to the ones we intend to commission.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.