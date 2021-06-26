The captain suffered a dislocated shoulder against Japan

Alun Wyn Jones injury rules him out of Lions tour

The British & Irish Lions have confirmed that captain Alun Wyn Jones will not fly South Africa on Sunday after dislocating his shoulder against Japan. They will look to replace the lock as soon as possible and must select a new captain.

The skipper left the field just seven minutes into their match at Murrayfield. According to Lions head coach Warren Gatland, the medics managed put his shoulder back in and he will go for a scan, but his tour is over as it stands.

Gatland added: “I’ve spoken to the physios, they’ve spoken to Alun Wyn, he understands the very best scenario is he may get back for the Tests.

“We need to call someone and get them (PCR/Covid 19) tested and hopefully get them on the flight tomorrow. We’re discussing names with the other coaches.”

He sustained the injury after trying to win the ball with a Japanese attacker on the ground. He was replaced on the field by Courtney Lawes.

Back-rower Justin Tipuric also went off after 21 minutes with a shoulder injury. Coach Gatland described it as a stinger injury – but he too will go for a scan to fully understand the level of injury.

No 8 Jack Conan was also taken off at the end of the game as a precaution, with Gatland saying: “Just before kick off, Jack’s hamstring was a little bit tight. He did brilliantly to get through 70 minutes and we just made that decision to take him off and play with 14 men for the last ten minutes.

“Once that hamstring tightened up, it wasn’t worth losing potentially another player before we even got on the plane.”

The Lions lost their captain less than a minute into their opening Test of the series against the All Blacks in 2005, when Brian O’Driscoll was driven into the ground by New Zealand captain Tana Umaga and hooker Keven Mealamu and suffered a tour-ending shoulder injury.

Alun Wyn Jones also stepped into Lions captaincy in 2013, after skipper Sam Warburton sustained an injury in the second Test loss to the Wallabies. In doing so the second-row became the first substitute captain to lead out a Lions side for a final Test since 1904, according to the tourists’ official website.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.