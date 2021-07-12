Find out who is in Warren Gatland’s line-up for the midweek fixture in Cape Town

British & Irish Lions team to play South Africa A

Warren Gatland has named his team for the second midweek fixture of the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour, against South Africa A in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Conor Murray will lead the Lions for the first time since being named tour captain – and he will link up at half-back with Dan Biggar.

Biggar is one of only three players retained from the starting XV that defeated the Sharks 71-31 on Saturday. The others are Anthony Watson, who moves from wing to full-back, and Chris Harris, who shifts from inside to outside-centre.

Maro Itoje, who was a late withdrawal from Saturday’s team due to a gastric bug, starts in the second row alongside Iain Henderson.

This is likely to be the Lions’ hardest fixture to date, with several Springboks set to be in the opposition line-up.

Gatland said: “Wednesday’s game against South Africa A will be our toughest encounter since we arrived here and we’re looking forward to it. We expect them to be physical in the contact area and look to test us at scrum time.

“I think we’ve benefitted from playing at altitude in the first three games. While the boys have felt it in their lungs, they’ll be all the better for it now we’re at sea level.”

British & Irish Lions team to play South Africa A

Anthony Watson; Louis Rees-Zammit, Chris Harris, Bundee Aki, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Conor Murray (captain); Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Iain Henderson, Josh Navidi, Tom Curry, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Zander Fagerson, Adam Beard, Tadhg Beirne, Sam Simmonds, Gareth Davies, Elliot Daly.

The match at Cape Town Stadium will kick off at 7pm (UK & Ireland time) on Wednesday night and all tour matches are televised live on Sky Sports.

