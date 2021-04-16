Details of Lions training camp revealed

The squad will meet up for a ten-day camp

It has been confirmed that a British & Irish Lions training camp will be held in Jersey ahead of the 2021 Tour to South Africa.

Senior members of the Lions’ management team visited Jersey this week to discuss travel and accommodation logistics for the ten-day camp, which before the Test match against Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday 26 June.

“This visit has confirmed that Jersey can provide the facilities and support that we need,” Lions head coach Warren Gatland said of the trip. According to the Lions, also discussed were Covid-19 protocols for that training camp, as well as the possibilities for community engagement while the squad and coaches are in Jersey.

“I will be bringing the coaching and management team back to the island later this month to finalise plans and I’m confident that, when the squad arrives in June, we will have the environment we need to prepare to meet the Springboks.”

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get five issues for just £5/$5/€5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Minister for economic development in Jersey, senator Lyndon Farnham also said: “When the touring party arrives, Jersey will be in the international spotlight, which will bring significant benefits to the Island’s profile as a safe and vibrant visitor destination, not only for rugby supporters but also for other sporting fans and organisations.

“Our aim is that Jersey continues to develop as a safe and accessible location for global sporting events where athletes can train and compete with the very best facilities in a beautiful island environment.”

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.