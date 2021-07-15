This is the lineup for the fixture in Cape Town

Stormers team to play British & Irish Lions

It’s the last tour match before it is all about the Test series between the British & Irish Lions and the Springboks, and the Stormers have pulled out some familiar faces for the event.

Fans of either Harlequins or Newcastle Falcons will recognise fly-half Tim Swiel, while former Wasps centre Juan de Jongh is on the bench. There’s former sevens sensation Seabelo Senatla on one wing, while at full-back is Sergeal Peterson who was a star of the 2014 Junior World Championship side that lost in the final to a Maro Itoje-led England.

The team is led by 23-year-old Ernst van Rhyn while his locking partner JD Schickerling has been touted as a potential Springbok.

Related: British & Irish Lions team to play Stormers

Johan du Toit is the brother of Boks star Pieter-Steph.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said of the fixture: “Any match against the British & Irish Lions is a historic occasion and we will be doing everything we can to do justice to the magnitude of this game.

“The team has been highly disciplined in our bubble this week and now it is about doing everything we can on the field for 80 minutes.”

Stormers team to play British & Irish Lions

Sergeal Petersen; Seabelo Senatla, Rikus Pretorius, Dan du Plessis, Edwill van der Merwe; Tim Swiel, Godlen Masimla; Leon Lyons, JJ Kotze, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn (captain), JD Schickerling, Nama Xaba, Johan du Toit, Evan Roos.

Replacements (from): Andre-Hugo Venter, Kwenzo Blose, Sazi Sandi, Justin Basson, Marcel Theunissen, Thomas Bursey, Abner van Reenen, Juan de Jongh, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Niel Otto, Leolin Zas, Cornel Smit.

The match at Cape Town Stadium will kick off at 5pm (UK & Ireland time) on Saturday night and all tour matches are televised live on Sky Sports.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.