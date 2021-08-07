The diminutive winger gives us all a glimpse of his incredible finishing

Watch: Cheslin Kolbe scores in Lions series decider

We knew he could be quiet for long, and when Cheslin Kolbe got a sniff of a try in the final Test of the series between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions, the little magician made his chance count.

Just check out how he slips away from Liam Williams and managed to fend off Luke Cowan Dickie – yep, the diminutive winger pumped the arm and shoved off the strong England and Exeter Chiefs hooker. look at this.

Kolbe truly is one of the most lethal players in a five-metre channel the game has seen.

The moment was created by a high ball being batted around in the air and falling to Lukhanyo Am, who moved it wide and then the Boks sprinted upfield. However, the incident was reviewed for a long time by the match officials – the Lions hoped that Jasper Wiese had knocked on and it would be pulled back, while the Boks hoped that it would be a case of ‘no infringement, play on’.

In the end it was decided there was no issue and that the try would stand. Kolbe got the Boks back in front in this incredibly tense Test match. It was an explosive moment at the most clutch of moments.

As Squidge Rugby said on Twitter: “Cheslin Kolbe has only scored nine test tries, but one was the winner against New Zealand in New Zealand, one the winner in the game that sealed The Rugby Championship, one the winner in the World Cup Final, and this could well be the winner in a Lions series.”

Huge.

