2024 Six Nations fixtures announced

France start and end the 2024 tournament – but their home ground(s) yet to be revealed

We know when matches will be played next year, after the 2024 Six Nations fixtures were announced. But exactly where is not entirely known – Yet.

France will start and end the tournament, but with renovations work being done on their Stade de France home ahead of the Olympic Games coming to Paris, they will need a new base (or bases). Marseille is fancied, but all will be revealed a t a future date.

So here are the fixtures. What stands out for you?

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

Round 1

Fri 2 Feb, France v Ireland (8pm)

Sat 3 Feb, Italy v England (2.15pm)

Sat 3 Feb, Wales v Scotland (4.45pm)

Round 2

Sat 10 Feb, Scotland v France (2.15pm)

Sat 10 Feb, England v Wales (4.45pm)

Sun 11 Feb, Ireland v Italy (3pm)

Round 3

Sat 24 Feb, Ireland v Wales (2.15pm)

Sat 24 Feb, Scotland v England (4.45pm)

Sun 25 Feb, France v Italy (3pm)

Round 4



Sat 9 March, Italy v Scotland (2.15pm)

Sat 11 March, England v Ireland (4.45pm)

Sun 12 March, Wales v France (3pm)

Round 5



Sat 16 March, Wales v Italy (2.15pm)

Sat 16 March, Ireland v Scotland (4.45pm)

Sat 16 March, France v England (8pm)

Where to watch Six Nations 2024

In the UK, BBC and ITV will share coverage, with S4C offering Welsh language options. France Television will be the home of the Championship for French fans, RTE and Virgin Media will once again cover the games in Ireland. In Italy, broadcast coverage of the Championship is set to be confirmed soon. The host broadcast coverage will also be complemented by widespread international broadcast coverage and a World Feed service.

Outgoing Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said: “A constant of the Guinness Six Nations is the drama, unpredictable storylines, and rivalries playing out over five unmissable rounds of fixtures. This is what drives the sheer excitement fans have for this great Championship.

We see it every year when the fixtures are confirmed. Fans, media, and players are talking about the games, the rivalries and debating the results. Thanks to our comprehensive broadcast partnerships and coverage, we can bring every moment of the Championship to fans all over the world, and it is exciting to help fans look forward to what is in store for 2024.”

