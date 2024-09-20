Tickets for two prestigious occasions at next year's tournament will be available on Tuesday 24 September, so register now on the official website ahead of the sale

Tickets for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Allianz Stadium, along with the opening match involving England at Sunderland, go on sale on Tuesday 24 September.

Fans keen on attending either occasion must first register on the official rugbyworldcup/2025 website. Those registered, as well as RFU member clubs, constituent bodies and the England Rugby Club, will be able to access tickets on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am on Tuesday.

Hosts England kick off the tournament on Friday 22 August 2025 at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and will expect to feature at HQ on the final day on Saturday 27 September – tickets for the final will include the bronze medal match as part of a double header.

Prices start at £10 for the opening match and £30 for the final, and demand is expected to be sky-high as the Red Roses pursue a first World Cup triumph since 2014. They are the world’s No 1 ranked team and have beaten two heavyweights, France and New Zealand, in friendly matches this month, extending their winning run to 17 matches.

The match schedule and kick-off times will be announced after the draw takes place in October following the completion of the final qualifier, WXV.

All but two of the 16 teams are already known: reigning champions New Zealand, England, Canada and France qualified through their performance at the previous World Cup in 2022.

Ireland, South Africa, USA, Japan, Fiji and debutants Brazil have also booked their place, while Australia, Italy, Scotland and Wales will also be there by virtue of qualifying for WXV2 – the middle tier of the annual women’s competition.

That leaves Spain, Hong Kong, Madagascar, Netherlands and Samoa vying for the final two spots at RWC 2025 when they compete in WXV3 in Dubai from 27 September to 12 October.

Accessibility is at the heart of RWC 2025, both geographically and economically. The eight host stadiums are spread far and wide, with 95% of the population living within two hours of a venue. The Red Roses will play in Northampton and Brighton as well as Sunderland during the pool phase and then, assuming they progress, play knockout matches at Bristol’s Ashton Gate before advancing to Twickenham.

Bristol will share the quarter-finals with Exeter and stage both semis, with the Allianz Stadium (formerly Twickenham Stadium) used only on the final day. York Community Stadium, one of the smaller venues selected, will have a test run when they stage the England v Italy Women’s Six Nations match in March.

More than 400,000 tickets are available. They range from £5 to £95, with 60% of them priced under £25. A family of four can attend the opening match in Sunderland for as little as £30.

Perhaps learning from the vacant stadiums seen at the last Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, the organisers hope to fill seats and create cracking atmospheres – one of their taglines is ‘ignite the nation’. “Our ambition is to deliver a generational moment. We want to set new standards on and off the pitch,” says RWC 2025 managing director Sarah Massey.

Those missing out on tickets can take solace in the fact that every match will be televised live by the BBC, on one platform or another.

And fans will be encouraged to participate in wellness challenges in the build-up to the tournament via a collaboration with Stepathlon, the community-based wellness platform.

For now, that can wait. Make sure you register at rugbyworldcup/2025 and prepare for the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup ever staged.

