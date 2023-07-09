The Kiwi took to Instagram to apologise

After Sam Cane kicks pitch invader post-match last night, the New Zealand captain took to Instagram to apologise last night. The incident ocurred in the aftermath of the All Blacks’ 41-12 win over Argentina in Mendoza.

From the video below, you can see the All Black lash out with a kick that trips the pitch invader as they tried to evade security.

On Instagram, Sam Cane posted: “Tonight after the game someone ran onto the pitch and I made an error in judgement and played a part in stopping him.

“I acknowledge this was not my role and it is out of character for me to act in such a way.

“I am really sorry and am disappointed in myself. I am trying my best to contact the individual to apologise and make things right.”

All Blacks beat los Pumas

New Zealand defeated Argentina 41-12 in their opening match of the Rugby Championship.

The visitors roared to a 31-0 half-time lead, with Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, and Emoni Narawa on the score sheet – Narawa was making his debut, on the wing.

Front-rowers Lucio Sordoni and Agustin Creevy got on the board with tries for Argentina.

We may be talking more about the moment Sam Cane kicks pitch invader, after fly-half Damian McKenzie missed four conversions. However the Chiefs playmaker’s general play in guiding the team around the park was excellent.

Remaining Rugby Championship schedule

SAT 15 JULY

New Zealand v South Africa (7.05am, Auckland) Live on Sky Sports

Australia v Argentina (10.45am, Sydney) Live on Sky Sports

SAT 29 JULY

Australia v New Zealand (9.45am, Melbourne) Live on Sky Sports

South Africa v Argentina (6.05pm, Johannesburg) Live on Sky Sports

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.