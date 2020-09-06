Seven uncapped players earn a call-up for New Zealand

All Blacks name Rugby Championship squad

The All Blacks selectors – head coach Ian Foster, assistant John Plumtree and Grant Fox – have named seven uncapped players in their 35-man squad for the 2020 Rugby Championship.

Blues prop Alex Hodgman, Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i, Crusaders second-row Quinten Strange, ‘Saders back-rower teammate Cullen Grace, Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu, Blues wing Caleb Clarke and flying outside back Will Jordan from the Crusaders have all come into the squad.

There are also some familiar names returning to the All Blacks set-up, with young Chiefs hooker Asafo Aumua joining back-row Akira Ioane and cult hero prop Karl Tu’inukuafe back in the fold.

Following the North v South match, players were told by New Zealand management they would get a phone call the next morning – between 7.30am and 8.30am – to let them know whether they had made the 35-man squad. Foster told those not selected while All Blacks team manager Darren Shand informed those who had made it.