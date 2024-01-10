All Six Nations teams to have names on the back of shirts

England, Scotland and Italy wore the names on the back of the shirts last year

All of the Six Nations teams will have players names on the back of their shirts for the 2024 tournament.

At last year’s competition only England, Scotland and Italy featured players names on their kit. The decision follows the same action taken during the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.

It is thought the decision has been made in order to attract casual fans to the game.

All of the unions have backed the initiative but it is yet to get the rubber stamp from the tournament itself.

England’s men first introduced the idea in 2022 during the Autumn Nations series. Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said at the time: “We think player names on shirts may have the potential to bring fans closer to the international stars of our game and we look forward to seeing the reaction to this initiative.”

There has been a mixed reaction to the news on social media from fans.

One supporter wrote: “It just looks ugly and untidy.”

Another added: “I can’t quite explain why, but I don’t like it. Rugby shirts don’t need names.”

But another posted: “Names on shirts is a start, if 20 years too late, but I’d go the whole hog and just have squad numbers in rugby. Opens up way more marketing opportunities (Radwan14, Itoje32 etc), and the reality these days is the notion of ‘position’ is fairly obsolete.”

The 2024 Six Nations starts on the 2 February with a blockbuster game between France and Ireland. Ireland are the defending champions after winning the Grand Slam in 2023.

The other two games happening on the opening weekend will see England take on Italy and Wales compete against Scotland.

