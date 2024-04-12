All the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final team news

The last eight will battle for a spot in the semis

The Challenge Cup quarter-final team news is being announced before the games happen this weekend. There are several tasty matches in the last eight and it all kicks off with Gloucester v Ospreys on Friday night.

They are difficult fixtures to predict as they are expected to be close battles. But what else would you expect from the European competition?

Here is all the team news you need to know.

Gloucester v Ospreys

Gloucester hooker Seb Blake returns from a minor injury in the front row, alongside prop Jamal Ford-Robinson who made his 100th appearance for the club last time out. Fly-half Adam Hastings also starts after it was confirmed he would join Glasgow Warriors next season.

Opreys, meanwhile, start hooker Sam Parry after his missed out last time out through injury. Former Wales international Justin Tipuric will skipper the side.

Gloucester: Santiago Carreras; Jonny May, Max Llewellyn, Seb Atkinson, Jacob Morris; Adam Hastings, Stephen Varney; Jamal Ford-Robinson, Seb Blake, Kirill Gotovtsev, Freddie Clarke, Freddie Thomas, Ruan Ackermann, Lewis Ludlow, Zach Mercer

Replacements: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Fraser Balmain, Albert Tuisue, Jack Clement, Caolan Englefield, Charlie Atkinson, Chris Harris Ospreys: Jack Walsh; Luke Morgan, Keiran Williams, Owen Watkin, Keelan Giles; Owen Williams, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, James Ratti, Adam Beard, Harri Deaves, Justin Tipuric, Morgan Morris Replacements: Lewis Lloyd, Nicky Smith, Rhys Henry, Huw Sutton, Morgan Morse, Luke Davies, Dan Edwards, Max Nagy

Clermont v Ulster

The team news will be updated when the teams announce their matchday 23s.

Sharks v Edinburgh

The team news will be updated when the teams announce their matchday 23s.

Benetton v Connacht

The team news will be updated when the teams announce their matchday 23s.

