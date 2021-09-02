More than 40 matches from the women’s top flight in England will be streamed live this season

Allianz Premier 15s live stream: How to watch the matches online for FREE

The Allianz Premier 15s returns this weekend – and you can watch all five matches from the opening round for FREE!

The RFU will live stream more than 40 games from the 2021-22 Premier 15s season, including the entirety of round one and then two fixtures per round for the remainder of the campaign.

Harlequins start their title defence by hosting Loughborough Lightning at the Stoop on Sunday 5 September, while there are four back-to-back games on the Saturday. These include a West Country derby between Bristol and Exeter, which kicks off the new season at noon, as well as London rivals Wasps and Saracens meeting at Twyford Avenue.

Matches will be available to stream for free via premier15s.com, but you do need to register before you can access them. You’ll find details of the registration process here.

You’ll also find team-by-team guides to all the Premier 15s teams, with details of signings and departures made over the summer as well as predictions for this season, in Rugby World magazine’s start-of-season issue, which goes on sale on Tuesday 7 September.

Find all the Premier 15s fixtures here and below are details of the matches being live streamed from the first five rounds.

Allianz Premier 15s live streams

Round 1

Sat 4 Sep – Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (noon, Shaftesbury Park)

Sat 4 Sep – Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors (1.30pm, Heywood Road)

Sat 4 Sep – Wasps v Saracens (3pm, Twyford Avenue)

Sat 4 Sep – Gloucester-Hartpury v DMP Durham Sharks (4.30pm, Alpas Arena)

Sun 5 Sep – Harlequins v Loughborough Lightning (3pm, Twickenham Stoop)

Round 2

Sat 11 Sep – Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears (2pm, Alpas Arena)

Sun 12 Sep – Loughborough Lightning v Wasps (2pm, Epinal Way)

Round 3

Sat 18 Sep – Saracens v Loughborough Lightning (1pm, StoneX Stadium)

Sat 18 Sep – Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (3pm, Twickenham Stoop)

Round 4

Sat 2 Oct – Exeter Chiefs v Wasps (2pm, Sandy Park)

Sat 2 Oct – Gloucester-Hartpury v Harlequins (4pm, Alpas Arena)

Round 5

Sat 9 Oct – Wasps v Gloucester-Hartpury (3pm, Twyford Avenue)

Sun 10 Oct – Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (2pm, StoneX Stadium)

As well as the live streams, highlights packages of non-streamed matches will also be produced during the season.

