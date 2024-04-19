The coach has joined the England set-up

Andrew Strawbridge is the latest coach to be brought into the England set-up by head coach Steve Borthwick.

He has extensive coaching experience that stretches over 20 years. Here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Andrew Strawbridge

1. Andrew Strawbridge was born on 8 May 1964 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

2. Strawbridge had a playing career for Waikato before moving into coaching.

3. He started his coaching career with North Harbour. He went on to coach Auckland, U20 New Zealand, the Chiefs, Manu Samoa, Waikato and New Zealand.

4. Strawbridge was a consultant for England during the 2024 Six Nations and joined Steve Borthwick’s coaching staff full time in April.

5. England head coach Borthwick has huge praise for Strawbridge: “From the moment he walked into the environment, I was hugely impressed with his attention to detail, the clarity of his coaching philosophy and the different perspectives he has on the game.

“His extensive coaching experience in Super Rugby and the international arena, as well as his expertise in player development, complements our existing coaching group well.”

6. He won back-to-back Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs in 2012 and 2013.

7. Strawbridge is excited about his role with England: “My brief stint with England at the front end of the Six Nations was a nourishing experience and I was impressed with the desire of the group to grow and compete.

“I am immensely proud to be involved in the England coaching group and look forward to playing a part in helping the team achieve its goals.”

8. He is married to long-term partner Laura.

9. Strawbridge’s first games on the permanent coaching staff for England will come in their 2024 summer Tests.

10. He replaced Kevin Sinfield in England’s coaching set-up.

