Andy Farrell drops Irishman and opts for 6-2 bench split in the British & Irish Lions team for third Test against Australia

The head coach has made two changes

Andy Farrell has axed Ireland’s James Lowe and replaced him with Blair Kinghorn on the left wing in one of two changes to the British & Irish Lions team for the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Lowe has failed to hit top form in the opening two games, coming up with uncharacteristic errors, and is omitted from the tour’s final matchday 23 with Kinghorn promoted from the bench after impressing in the comeback win in Melbourne.

The other changes comes in the forwards where James Ryan is rewarded for a monstrous impact in the second half at the MCG with a starting spot in the second row alongside captain Maro Itoje with Ollie Chessum dropping to the bench.

Ben Earl comes into the matchday 23 with Farrell opting to deploy a 6-2 bench split for the first time on tour as Alex Mitchell and Owen Farrell are the only backs among the replacements.

Tadhg Furlong will make his ninth consecutive Test start, drawing him level with 2021 captain Alun Wyn Jones.

The Lions are bidding to make history as the first team to complete a clean sweep since 1927 in Argentina.

Farrell said: “We have put ourselves in a great position to finish this Tour with our best performance to date and create our own piece of history.

“Last weekend’s Test match in Melbourne was an incredible spectacle and illustrated how special Lions Tours are and what they mean to both the players and the supporters.

“We are expecting another epic battle this weekend against a Wallaby side that showed their quality last week.”

Lions team for third Test against Australia

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #881

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England) #858

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #878

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

11. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #879

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #873

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825

5. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #880

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England) #859

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875

20. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861

21. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857

22. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

23. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780

