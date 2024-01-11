It’s official – Andy Farrell is Lions coach

The Ireland boss will take charge of the tour to Australia in 2025

Andy Farrell has been officially named head coach of the British & Irish Lions for the 2025 tour to Australia.

The former England international in league and union who is head coach of Ireland, succeeds Warren Gatland as the boss of the tourist. He had served as Gatland’s assistant on both the 2013 and 2017 Lions tours.

The 48 was red-hot favourite for the role after leading Ireland to a first series win in New Zealand and a Six Nations Grand Slam. He has been Ireland’s head coach since 2019.

After recently signing a contract extension with the IRFU which takes him through to 2027, he has been afforded a break to oversea the tour Down Under.

What has been said about Andy Farrell Lions coach

Andy Farrell, said in an official Lions release: “It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named Head Coach of The British & Irish Lions. I know how special Lions Tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 Tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.”

“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia. I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity.”

“The British & Irish Lions fan base is really special, uniting supporters from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and beyond. Mobilising that Sea of Red by creating a team that our fans can connect with and be proud of will be a key priority for me and will be crucial to our success.”

