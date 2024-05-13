“Angry and embarrassed” – Gloucester suffer second biggest Premiership defeat ever with 90-0 loss v Saints

Richmond's loss to Bedford in 1999 is the only defeat worse than Gloucester's

Gloucester captain Lewis Ludlow has said the team are “angry and embarrassed” by their record Premiership defeat to Northampton Saints.

Top-of-the-table Northampton defeated Gloucester 90-0. There has only been one other defeat which has been bigger. Richmond lost 106-12 to Bedford in 1999.

Read more: Challenge Cup final

“We know @gloucesterrugby supporters are angry and embarrassed,” captain Lewis Ludlow posted to X. “So are we. That was no where near good enough for this shirt. We won’t shy away from why today happened, but, we have a massive two weeks ahead and we need you with us please!”

Some are arguing Gloucester should be fined for fielding a weaker team. Fans have argued Gloucester rested some players for their upcoming Challenge Cup final.

One fan said: “Embarrassing! Those who paid to watch this debacle should at least be refunded by Gloucester. Gloucester should be fined for bringing the game into disrepute.”

Another added: “I’d love to see other sides on the top 4 lodge a complaint to PR and Gloucester fined a heap of dosh.”

And a third said: “Gloucester should be heavily fined for this. Don’t worry about URC. The Premiership lacks sporting integrity big time.”

There has been no talk from officials about fining the team. The bonus-point win for Northampton secured their spot in the top four.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington also did not excuse the result.

He told BBC Radio Gloucester: “I don’t think we are going to make any excuses about how good Saints were. There are some massive lessons in that game. We weren’t good enough.

“We were always going to be up against it. Saints were absolutely ruthless, once they got that momentum, they just kept going. The game was fast and furious. We needed to win some collisions, we needed to slow their play up. It’s a very, very painful day.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.