The Toulouse No 9 came up with some match-defining moments in the Investec Champions Cup final v Leinster

Antoine Dupont credited his time with the France sevens team for improving his jackaling as he came up with several crucial turnovers to help Toulouse win a sixth Champions Cup against Leinster.

Dupont has played in the HSBC SVNS series ahead of his participation in the home Olympic Games this summer as he bids to win a gold medal in Paris. He helped France win a first sevens title in 19 years by defeating Great Britain in the Los Angeles final in March.

Back on domestic duty with Toulouse, Dupont was Player of the Match in a thrilling 31-22 extra time win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While he delivered 50:22s and beat six defenders it was a couple of priceless jackal penalty turnovers that really stood out as an unbelievable defensive effort from Toulouse, for whom English flanker Jack Willis made 30 tackles, repelled Leinster.

After lifting his side’s sixth European crown, Dupont said: “There were some opportunities during the game (to jackal). Playing in the sevens, the rucks are really important to the contest. It’s something that I’ve worked on in the sevens and I’ve worked a bit more on that and it’s an asset I’ve gained from the sevens. But I’m not going to talk too much about the sevens as Ugo (Mola) is not going to be happy about it!”

Toulouse coach Ugo Mola revealed Dupont – who was also crowned Investec Player of the Year – will miss the majority of the celebrations as he leaves for Madrid on Monday where he will compete in the HSBC SVNS Grand Final.

He joked: “Antoine is leaving on Monday for Madrid. So we will fully celebrate our European triumph when Antoine is going to Madrid to eat chorizo and Tapas.”

