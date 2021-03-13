The in-from France nine came flying out of the blocks

Antoine Dupont scores against England after 65 seconds

Barely a minute had passed in the Six Nations encounter between England and France when red-hot scrum-half Antoine Dupont got himself on the scoresheet.

With the French backline working the ball wide, it came to wing Teddy Thomas…

put a chip over the top. It bounced well for Dupont as he raced forward and after juggling it, he took control and went over for the match’s opening try.

England came roaring right back, though, scoring a try through wing Anthony Watson – who is celebrating his 50th England cap today.

With England under the shadow of the french posts, the ball made it to George Ford who slung it wide to Watson. With Thomas flying up, the England star had a clear run-in.

From here England pinned les Bleus down in their own territory, with Owen Farrell penalties edging the hosts in front.

Dupont was even charged down in his own 22 by breakaway Tom curry, but the nine made up for it seconds later by forcing Ben Youngs to knock-on at the very next ruck.

Damian Penaud scored just after the half-hour mark. From a lovely lineout move over the top, Gael Fickou passed back inside to Dupont. He found Matthieu Jalibert and a looping ball made it over to the rangy wing. The try made it 17-13 in France’s favour.

