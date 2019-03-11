The former Game of Thrones star was jumping around and cheering on the sidelines in his vintage All Blacks jersey

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa steals show at Vancouver Sevens

From Game of Thrones to the game of sevens, Hollywood star Jason Momoa made the most of his day out at the Vancouver leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series.

The Aquaman actor was in the touchline box at BC Place, cheering loudly for the All Blacks sevens. Some spotted that the 39-year-old was wearing a vintage All Blacks jersey while soaking up the atmosphere.

As you will see from the video above, the actor was pretty excited, saying “That was so epic!”

Asked what it was about rugby he loved, he said: “It’s just the ultimate sport, to me. There’s no pads. I grew up in America we didn’t have this much, especially where I grew up we played more hockey. But when I went down and lived in Australia and New Zealand… it’s just my favourite.”

On the tournament as a whole he added: “I’ve never seen the sevens before… It’s so great and fast-paced: I love it”.

South Africa won the Vancouver Sevens, defeating France 21-12 in the final.

Selvyn Davids was named HSBC player of the final after scoring one of South Africa’s three tries and also converting all of those scores.

The Blitzboks defeated Fiji in the semi-finals, while France knocked out the USA – ending the Eagles’ run of consecutive finals, after their victory in Las Vegas last week.

Fiji went on to win the Bronze Final against the Eagles, too.

For the man who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, though, there was only one team he was interested in meeting…

Oh, and look who else pooped up in the box!

The Sevens World Series now takes a brief pause before the next two legs for the men in Hong Kong (5-7 April) and Singapore (13-14 April).

The next leg for the Women’s series takes place in Kitakyushu (20-21 April).

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram