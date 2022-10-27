Dave Rennie has named his squad for the Wallabies' Test at BT Murrayfield

Dave Rennie has named his Australia side to face Scotland this Sunday in the first round of their ‘tour from Hell’ this autumn. With five games against Six Nations opposition, they have their work cut out for them.

And so the return of Michael Hooper for their opener against Scotland this Sunday is big news.

Having taken himself out of the Wallabies running for a while, in order to look after his mental health, he said of his return: “So I’m back, putting myself in this position because I want to be here.

“I’ve got great support around me here and I’m realistic that there’s going to be some really good days and there’s going to be some days that the realities of travel and rugby and stuff are difficult. But I think that’s part of the whole journey and part of doing what we do, the whole rollercoaster.”

Hooper starts at seven against Scotland, with James Slipper the skipper. Queensland nine Tate McDermott earning his first start of the 2022 campaign with Bernard Foley his half-back partner. Tom Banks has recovered fro a broken arm suffered during the Australia A tour of Japan and comes in at 15, with Tom Wright and Andrew Kellaway on the wings.

Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau are the centres while lock Nick Frost breaks into the side.

It’s a bench with plenty of impact potential, with the aptly named Jock Campbell hoping to come into full-back for his debut against Scotland.

Australia team to face Scotland – Saturday 20 November

Tom Banks; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright; Bernard Foley, Tate McDermott; James Slipper (captain), David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Pete Samu, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Jock Campbell.

Australia Autumn Internationals Squad 2022

(age, team, Tests played)

Allan Alaalatoa (28, ACT Brumbies, 60 Tests)

Tom Banks (28, ACT Brumbies, 20 Tests)

Jock Campbell (27, Queensland Reds, uncapped)

Ben Donaldson (23, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)

Folau Fainga’a (27, ACT Brumbies, 33 Tests)

Lalakai Foketi (27, NSW Waratahs, 4 Tests)

Bernard Foley (32, Kubota Spears, 73 Tests)

Matt Gibbon (27, Melbourne Rebels, 2 Tests)

Nick Frost (23, ACT Brumbies, 5 Tests)

Langi Gleeson (21, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)

Jake Gordon (29, NSW Waratahs, 16 Tests)

Ned Hanigan (27, NSW Waratahs, 25 Tests)

Reece Hodge (28, Melbourne Rebels, 60 Tests)

Jed Holloway (29, NSW Waratahs, 6 Tests)

Michael Hooper (30, NSW Waratahs, 121 Tests)

Len Ikitau (24, ACT Brumbies, 21 Tests)

Andrew Kellaway (27, Melbourne Rebels, 18 Tests)

Noah Lolesio (22, ACT Brumbies, 14 Tests)

Lachlan Lonergan (23, ACT Brumbies, 6 Tests)

Tate McDermott (23, Queensland Reds, 18 Tests)

Fraser McReight (23, Queensland Reds, 8 Tests)

Mark Nawaqanitawase (22, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)

Cadeyrn Neville (33, ACT Brumbies, 3 Tests)

Hunter Paisami (24, Queensland Reds, 20 Tests)

Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 22 Tests)

Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 27 Tests)

David Porecki (29, NSW Waratahs, 7 Tests)

Tom Robertson (28, Western Force, 27 Tests)

Pete Samu (30, ACT Brumbies, 28 Tests)

Will Skelton (30, Stade Rochelais ,21 Tests)

James Slipper (c) (33, ACT Brumbies, 123 Tests)

Sam Talakai (31, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)

Taniela Tupou (26, Queensland Reds, 43 Tests)

Rob Valetini (24, ACT Brumbies, 27 Tests)

Nic White (32, ACT Brumbies, 56 Tests)

Tom Wright (25, ACT Brumbies, 18 Tests)

Australia Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022

Sunday 30 October, Scotland v Australia, 5.30pm (BT Murrayfield)

Sunday 6 November, France v Australia, 8pm (Stade de France)

Saturday 12 November, Italy v Australia, 1pm (Stadio Franchi)

Saturday 19 November, Ireland v Australia, 8pm (Aviva Stadium)

Saturday 26 November, Wales v Australia, 3.15pm (Principality Stadium)

