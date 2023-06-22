Australia Rugby World Cup jersey unveiled

It's gold, it's green and features an 'ergonomic' neckline

The Australia Rugby World Cup jersey has been officially unveiled by the Wallabies and kit supplier Asics.

There’s a heritage look to Australia’s new playing shirt with gold dominating and green featuring on the sleeve trim and collar.

Look closer and you’ll see the jersey features a bold new graphic that ‘symbolises the teams competing at the highest level in world rugby, striving to always perform at their peak and stay at the top’.

The players selected by Eddie Jones will benefit from the shirt being made from a new lightweight fine gauge knit that will allow for more freedom of movement.

Recycled materials are used in the making of the garment, that has a sophisticated side seams designed to move with the body and has a new metallic Wallabies replica badge.

Australia’s two RWC triumphs are also celebrated with a silhouette of the Webb Ellis Cup on the sleeve and the years 1991 and 1999 printed beneath it.

The official Wallabies shop is selling the adult RWC 2023 replica shirt for $169.95 (around £90) and is available in sizes small to 4XL – (up to around a 60 inch chest).

If you want a name and number added it’ll cost a further $25-$35 depending on which quality option is chosen.

Australia are in Pool C along with Georgia, Fiji, Wales and Portugal. They kick off their campaign on Saturday, September 9 against Georgia at Stade de France.

What do you make of the Australia Rugby World Cup jersey?

