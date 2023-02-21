Who will Eddie Jones pick for his 33-man outfit?

Australia entered the Rugby World Cup narrative with a bang at the end of January. Dave Rennie became one of three head coaches ousted less than 12 months before the tournament, and was replaced by none other than the also jilted Eddie Jones.

The Wallabies have won the Webb Ellis Cup twice and finished their 2019 campaign in the quarter finals after losing to England. There will be some familiar rivalries at play from the start as Australia face off with Wales and Fiji who they shared a pool with four years ago.

Australia Rugby World Cup squad 2023

This section on squad selections will be updated with the full Wallabies squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via Rugby Australia.

Australia Rugby World Cup Pool

Australia have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool C alongside Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

Sat 9 Sept Australia v Georgia (Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

Sun 17 Sept Australia v Fiji (Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

Sun 24 Sept Australia v Wales (Parc Ol, Lyon)

Sun 1 Oct Australia v Portugal (Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

What about the knock-outs?

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

