A week after a momentous win over the All Blacks, this week the Irish face the United States.

Autumn Internationals Ireland v USA Preview

A week after winning against the All Blacks in a titanic defensive display, it is no surprise that Joe Schmidt has rung the changes for the arrival of the United States team. Ireland have made 14 switches in all, having decided to use the match as a chance to see all of the players in their squad get some game-time.

However, the United States should not be underestimated. Earlier this year Scotland did so and paid the price losing 30-29 after having led 21-6 before half time. It was their first ever win against a Tier One nation. There is real optimism building Stateside.

The Autumn Tests reveal this point. Their last two matches have been good wins against Samoa and Romania, however they lost heavily to the Maori All Blacks. They will hope it is much closer in Dublin this weekend.

The last time the two sides played each other was in the Summer of 2017 where the Irish won 55-19.

What’s the big team news?

Garry Ringrose is the only player to keep his spot after last week. Ulster scrum-half John Cooney will make his first international start, pairing up with Joey Carbery who will hope to replicate his fine form this season for Munster.

For the Eagles, there are several starting line-up changes to the team that beat Romania last weekend with Shaun Davies coming in at scrum-half, Hanco Germishuys is at flanker and Will Hooley comes in at full-back with Marcel Brache shifting to the wing.

What have the coaches said?

“This was always part of the plan to make the changes, the two games book-ended the series and it’s a chance to look at all of the 43 players across the four matches,” said Ireland coach Joe Schmidt.

“We had 43 players in total and we wanted to make sure that we got a look at all 43 players at some stage. And that we gave them all opportunity. It’s fantastic that they’ve taken that opportunity in the main, they’ve taken responsibility for really positive preparation and hopefully we can finish this bracket of four games on a positive note on Saturday.”

USA Head Coach Gary Gold said: “We know this weekend will present our greatest challenge yet with the Ireland side still buzzing from their historic victory over the All Blacks. Ireland will be relentless as ever this weekend and our guys have spent the last week ensuring that they approach Saturday’s game with the level of intensity that will put us in the best position to meet the fight.”

What time does it kick off and is it on TV?

Ireland v USA, Saturday 24 November, Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

The match will kick off at 6.30pm and will be televised on Channel 4.

Ben O’Keefe will be the referee in control with Nic Berry and Marius Mitrea providing assistance as touch judges.

The TMO is Ian Davies.

What are the line-ups?

IRELAND: Will Addison; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Darren Sweetnam; Joey Carbery, John Cooney; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Finlay Bealham; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Rhys Ruddock, Jordi Murphy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Quinn Roux, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Sam Arnold.

USA: Will Hooley; Blaine Scully (capt), Bryce Campbell, Paul Lasike, Marcel Brache; Will Magie, Shaun Davies; Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufete’e, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Nick Civetta, John Quill, Hanco Germishuys, Cam Dolan.

Replacements: Dylan Fawsitt, Chance Wenglewski, Dino Waldren, Samu Manoa, David Tameilau, Ruben de Haas, Gannon Moore, Ryan Matyas.

