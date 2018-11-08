After a humbling by Ireland, Italy will look to bounce back against Georgia.
Autumn Internationals Italy vs Georgia Preview
England may be playing New Zealand, South Africa may be playing France, and Wales may be playing Australia this weekend, but arguably the biggest Autumn International contest on November 10th will be between Italy and Georgia.
This result could have long-term implications in the Six Nations largely because Italy collected another uninspiring wooden spoon in the 2018 tournament, and Georgia seem to be constantly knocking on the door asking for involvement. If Georgia win this weekend then those questions are going to get louder and more significant.
Held in Florence, Italy have home advantage for the match and clearly they need every advantage they can get a week after getting destroyed 54-7 by Ireland.
Georgia have also lost their last two Tests against Japan in which they failed to score any points, and Fiji which they lost 37-15. However they did manage to beat Tonga in June.
In what is sure to be a colossal contest up front in the pack, both sides are renowned for being strong scrummagers and whoever wins this contest will allow the backs to work off a strong platform.
Right now, Georgia are ranked 13th in the world, one place better than Italy at 14th so this is sure to be a close affair that could have big implications.
England Autumn Internationals Squad
Take a look at Eddie Jones' 36-man England…
New Zealand Autumn Internationals Squad
The All Blacks have named a 51-man squad…
Autumn International Fixtures 2018
Take a look at which teams are playing…
What are the line-ups?
Italy
Luca Sperandio, Tommaso Benvenuti, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Castello, Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi, Andrea Lovotti, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari, Alessandro Zanni, Dean Budd, Sebastian Negri, Jake Polledri, Abraham Steyn
Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traorè, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer, Guglielmo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Luca Morisi
Georgia
Soso Matiashvili, Giorgio Koshadze, Merab Sharikadze, Tamaz Mtchedlidze, Zurab Dzneladze, Lasha Khmaladze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Mikheil Nariashvili, Jaba Bregvadze, Dudu Kubriashvili, Nodar Tcheishvili, Lasha Lomidze, Otar Giorgadze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Beka Gorgadze
Replacements: Giorgi Kveseladze, Lasha Malaghuradze, Gela Aprasidze, Shalva Mamukashvili, Zurab Zhvania, Levan Chilachava, Shalva Sutiashvili, Beka Bitsadze
Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news from the world of rugby.