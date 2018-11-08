After a humbling by Ireland, Italy will look to bounce back against Georgia.

Autumn Internationals Italy vs Georgia Preview

England may be playing New Zealand, South Africa may be playing France, and Wales may be playing Australia this weekend, but arguably the biggest Autumn International contest on November 10th will be between Italy and Georgia.

This result could have long-term implications in the Six Nations largely because Italy collected another uninspiring wooden spoon in the 2018 tournament, and Georgia seem to be constantly knocking on the door asking for involvement. If Georgia win this weekend then those questions are going to get louder and more significant.

Held in Florence, Italy have home advantage for the match and clearly they need every advantage they can get a week after getting destroyed 54-7 by Ireland.

Georgia have also lost their last two Tests against Japan in which they failed to score any points, and Fiji which they lost 37-15. However they did manage to beat Tonga in June.

In what is sure to be a colossal contest up front in the pack, both sides are renowned for being strong scrummagers and whoever wins this contest will allow the backs to work off a strong platform.

Right now, Georgia are ranked 13th in the world, one place better than Italy at 14th so this is sure to be a close affair that could have big implications.