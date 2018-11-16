All you need to know about Wales' upcoming matchup with Tonga this weekend.

Autumn Internationals Wales v Tonga Preview

Both Wales and Tonga are coming off wins last weekend although admittedly both of them came in vastly different ways. Wales managed to sneak a narrow 9-6 victory over Australia in a tight and nervous affair whereas Tonga secured a 49-38 win over the French Barbarians in a 13-try thriller.

Additionally, both sides are on winning streaks of sorts with Wales on a seven-match winning run and Tonga have won seven of their last 11. On paper then, this looks to be a tight and physical contest.

However Wales have gone up against Tonga on eight occasions and never lost, the most recent of which was in Auckland last year; a 24-6 victory. Tonga have also only scored 26 points in their three Tests on Welsh soil so the odds are stacked against the island nation.

What’s the big team news?

Warren Gatland has made 14 changes to the Welsh side that beat Australia.

Lions Dan Biggar and Liam Williams, who is set to gain his 50th cap, come in, as does Steff Evans on the other wing.

Jonah Holmes makes his debut at full-back and Seb Davies will earn his second cap playing at number eight. Adam Beard is the only Welshman to keep his spot from last weekend.

Tonga on the other hand have only made one starting line-up change from their victory last weekend. Castres lock Sitiveni Mafi replaces Sam ‘Ulufonua in the second row.