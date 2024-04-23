Georgia will play Italy

Autumn Nations Series 2024 fixtures have been confirmed but Wales will not play Georgia despite the latter publicly asking for the fixture.

Georgia won the Rugby Europe Championship and Wales picked up the Six Nations wooden spoon. Georgia are trying to show the powers that be they should be involved in the Six Nations and so asked to play Wales this autumn.

“It’s my great pleasure to invite our dear friends from Wales to play Georgia in Tbilisi this autumn,” said Ioseb Tkemaladze, president of the GRU. “After a thrilling Six Nations and Georgia’s seventh success in a row in the Rugby Europe Championship, it’s the fixture rugby fans everywhere are crying out for so I really hope the Welsh can take up our invitation.

“Of course we’d be equally happy to play them in Cardiff – where we won a famous victory in 2022. There is a strong connection between our two proud rugby nations, and we have had some exciting contests recently. We are rugby brothers.”

But the fixtures were announced and Georgia won’t play Wales. Warren Gatland’s side will compete against Fiji, Australia and South Africa. Georgia only have one fixture and that is against Italy.

But who else is playing who? Find out below.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 fixtures

Saturday 2 November

England v New Zealand, Twickenham, 3.10pm GMT

Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield, 5.40pm GMT

Friday 8 November

Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm GMT

Saturday 9 November

England v Australia, Twickenham, 3.10pm GMT

Italy v Argentina, venue TBC, 5.40pm GMT

France v Japan, Stade de France, 8.10pm GMT

Sunday 10 November

Wales v Fiji, Principality Stadium, 1.40pm GMT

Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield, 4.10pm GMT

Friday 15 November

Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm GMT

Saturday 16 November

Scotland v Portugal, Murrayfield, 3.10pm GMT

England v South Africa, Twickenham, 5.40pm GMT

France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8.10pm GMT

Sunday 17 November

Italy v Georgia, venue TBC, 1.40pm GMT

Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 4.10pm GMT

Friday 22 November

France v Argentina, Stade de France, 8.10pm GMT

Saturday 23 November

Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm GMT

Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, 5.40pm GMT

Italy v New Zealand, venue TBC, 8.10pm GMT

Sunday 24 November

Scotland v Australia, Murrayfield, 1.40pm GMT

England v Japan, Twickenham, 4.10pm GMT

Saturday 30 November

Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm GMT

