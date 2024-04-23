Georgia will play Italy
Autumn Nations Series 2024 fixtures have been confirmed but Wales will not play Georgia despite the latter publicly asking for the fixture.
Georgia won the Rugby Europe Championship and Wales picked up the Six Nations wooden spoon. Georgia are trying to show the powers that be they should be involved in the Six Nations and so asked to play Wales this autumn.
Read more: Wales wooden spoon
“It’s my great pleasure to invite our dear friends from Wales to play Georgia in Tbilisi this autumn,” said Ioseb Tkemaladze, president of the GRU. “After a thrilling Six Nations and Georgia’s seventh success in a row in the Rugby Europe Championship, it’s the fixture rugby fans everywhere are crying out for so I really hope the Welsh can take up our invitation.
“Of course we’d be equally happy to play them in Cardiff – where we won a famous victory in 2022. There is a strong connection between our two proud rugby nations, and we have had some exciting contests recently. We are rugby brothers.”
But the fixtures were announced and Georgia won’t play Wales. Warren Gatland’s side will compete against Fiji, Australia and South Africa. Georgia only have one fixture and that is against Italy.
But who else is playing who? Find out below.
Autumn Nations Series 2024 fixtures
Saturday 2 November
England v New Zealand, Twickenham, 3.10pm GMT
Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield, 5.40pm GMT
Friday 8 November
Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm GMT
Saturday 9 November
England v Australia, Twickenham, 3.10pm GMT
Italy v Argentina, venue TBC, 5.40pm GMT
France v Japan, Stade de France, 8.10pm GMT
Sunday 10 November
Wales v Fiji, Principality Stadium, 1.40pm GMT
Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield, 4.10pm GMT
Friday 15 November
Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm GMT
Saturday 16 November
Scotland v Portugal, Murrayfield, 3.10pm GMT
England v South Africa, Twickenham, 5.40pm GMT
France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8.10pm GMT
Sunday 17 November
Italy v Georgia, venue TBC, 1.40pm GMT
Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 4.10pm GMT
Friday 22 November
France v Argentina, Stade de France, 8.10pm GMT
Saturday 23 November
Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm GMT
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, 5.40pm GMT
Italy v New Zealand, venue TBC, 8.10pm GMT
Sunday 24 November
Scotland v Australia, Murrayfield, 1.40pm GMT
England v Japan, Twickenham, 4.10pm GMT
Saturday 30 November
Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm GMT
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.