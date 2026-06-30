Using a quality VPN can improve your online security when watching the rugby action away from home.

Rugby union is rapidly turning into a year-round game. This means that your summer holidays are much more likely to overlap with a must-watch rugby fixture.

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching the big match, however, because a top-quality VPN like Surfshark can give you peace of mind when tuning into the action via an unfamiliar Wi-Fi connection.

A summer of rugby

This summer is more loaded with top-tier rugby action than ever before. European sides have traditionally headed south in July to take on the giants of the Rugby Championship, but this year the inaugural Nations Championship will add a competitive edge to the action.

Over the next three weekends, the Six Nations teams will take on Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and (counted as a southern hemisphere team for Nations Championship purposes) Japan. There’ll then be another set of fixtures in November, building up to a grand final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

There are some blockbuster encounters in store over the course of July, so you won’t want to miss a second of the action. Among the many highlights, New Zealand host France and Ireland, while England, Scotland and Wales face world champions South Africa in their own back yard – all over the space of three weekends.

Take the Nations Championship away with you

The good news for fans in the UK, Ireland and France is that the Nations Championship action is available for free on ITV, Virgin Media Television and TF1, and their respective streaming services.

But if you’re away from home, you might be concerned that the Wi-Fi connection in a hotel or bar isn’t as secure as your internet back home. You may also have issues with geo-restrictions preventing you from watching your usual streaming services while you’re sunning yourself abroad.

That’s where Surfshark can help. This highly rated VPN scores highly for online security, offers fast connections, will protect you across multiple devices, and is brilliant at unblocking streaming services while you’re overseas. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee and – thanks to a special Rugby World deal – it’s currently available at a bargain price:

Make big savings on Surfshark with Rugby World Sign up to Surfshark for 24 months: £1.49/month

Sign up to Surfshark for 12 months: £2.59/month Get Surfshark now Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.