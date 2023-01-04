The 23-year-old Munster star and former Ireland U20 international has a Glasgow-born mother

Ben Healy tipped for Scotland as Edinburgh confirm interest

Munster fly-half Ben Healy increasingly looks like he will be playing his rugby in, and potentially for, Scotland next season after Edinburgh coach Mike Blair admitted he was on the club’s radar.

Healy represented Ireland U20 but qualifies for Scotland through his Glasgow-born mother and turned down a move to the Warriors two years ago before signing a new deal in Limerick which expires at the end of this season.

The 23-year-old faces competition for Munster’s No 10 jersey from the highly-rated Jack Crowley and a move to the Scottish capital could ignite Healy’s World Cup dreams with reports suggesting he would be immediately drafted into Gregor Townsend’s squad.

Healy delivered a reminder of his quality with a match-winning turn on New Year’s Day after coming off the bench to score a late try and conversion that completed Graham Rowntree’s side’s comeback in the 15-14 win over Ulster. However, that was his first match for his home province since 10 November and he has only featured in half of the club’s matchday squads this term.

“We have an interest in him,” confirmed Blair, a former Scotland captain and 85-cap international himself. “We are well aware Ben is out of contract. We think he’s a quality player and realise he is Scottish-qualified, so we’re having conversations with lots of people.”

Scotland’s most-capped scrum-half of all time was unable to confirm how close a potential deal was to completion, insisting his side are talking to several targets.

He added: “I don’t have a definitive answer at the moment as we’re speaking to a number of different players. Not just 10s, a lot of different players in different positions as well.

“What can happen is that it can come down to the last minute when some guy says, ‘I’m keen.’ It’s a nasty business, the old recruitment stuff, and it’s difficult, as timing is everything.”

Blair Kinghorn is the incumbent stand-off at Edinburgh after his move from the back three and Healy would provide competition for the starting spot at the DAM Health Stadium.

Additionally, if Kinghorn is not immediately joined by Healy on international duty then the Tipperary native will battle it out with Charlie Savala to fill the play-making spot. And Blair admitted that competition for places is something he is striving to bring to an Edinburgh side that sit tenth in the United Rugby Championship, one place below Munster.

“You need strength in depth in certain positions,” Blair said. “Your front rows, your 9s, 10s, you need to plan to have some depth. With it being World Cup year it takes more planning. We are aware Ben is available and he is someone who has been spoken to over the last couple of years with an offer from Glasgow.”

While Crowley appears to be ahead of Healy in the pecking order in Limerick, Rowntree praised the latter’s recent contribution but confirmed his future is up in the air.

He said: “He’s been vital for us for the last couple of years. Good to have around, tremendous attitude. His future is uncertain, I’m not going to lie. And yes, he has had interest from over the water last year and the year before, so we will see how that pans out.”

