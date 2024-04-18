Best bits of Chasing the Sun 2 documentary as fans go wild for Springbok content

The documentary is a fan favourite

Chasing the Sun 2 documentary has once again proved to be a fan favourite. The documentary follows South Africa’s team throughout the 2023 Rugby World Cup, showing how they won the trophy for a consecutive time.

The first edition of the documentary was made during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The Springboks won the title for the first time in 12 years and the series was such a hit they made it again for the 2023 tournament.

There are several clips going viral from the documentary. Here are a few that are popular among fans.

Erasmus’ expletive rant

South Africa’s semi-final was against England and Steve Borthwick’s side put in a good performance. The half-time score saw England lead 12-6 with an upset firmly on the cards.

The Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus made his frustrations clear in a sweary speech in the changing rooms. Addressing the team he said: “You gave the f**king penalty away. You promised you wouldn’t. You promised you would play as though this is the last f**king game in the group together but you lied.”

His impassioned speech did the trick as the team went on to beat England 16-15.

Willemse’s scrum mark call

Damian Willemse called a mark and opted for a scrum against France in the quarter-finals. When it first happened fans were a bit taken aback with the tactic not often used. However, coach Jacques Nienaber explained in the documentary it was a tactic they had intricately planned out.

The coach explained how they wanted to move the French forwards around. Willemse spotted an opportunity to do so when he caught a long ball. The tactic paid off with the Springboks winning a scrum penalty.

South Africa went on to beat the hosts 29-28.

Chasing the Sun 2 documentary: How can fans watch?

In South Africa the documentary is available on SuperSport and M-Net. For supporters outside of South Africa you are likely to need a VPN to watch the series with it not available in full elsewhere.

Clips are available on YouTube or social media.

