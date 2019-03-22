Rugby is a sport full of legendary figures. So when it comes to the best nicknames in rugby, there are lots of well-known ones from past greats.

We know of John Eales being ‘Nobody’ – because nobody is perfect. Big-hitting Brian Lima was ‘The Chiropractor’. All Blacks legend Colin Meads was ‘Pinetree’ and we all remember Springboks bruiser ‘Os’ du Randt – a translation of ‘Ox’. Jason Leonard became the ‘Fun Bus’, Lewis Moody went by ‘Mad Dog’, Keith Wood was ‘Uncle Fester’, Gareth Thomas was ‘Alfie’… There are loads more going through the annals.

In modern times we’ve got Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins. There’s Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies and his younger brother James, who is ‘Cubby’. Tendai Mtawarira is ‘The Beast’, Mamuka Gorgodze is ‘Gorgodzilla’ and Gethin Jenkins is ‘Melon’. Billy Twelvetrees is ’36’ because in a certain accent, 12 x 3 = 36. Wales hooker Ken Owens is known as ‘Sheriff’.

But when one of our team asked in a Tweet for other favourites, not just from the elite game but the amateur ranks too, boy did you respond!

Here are a selection of a few of the crackers sent through in reply.

As you’ll notice, a few players got involved too…

And because, well, there always has to be some that are slightly off-colour, there are some more pretty funny replies if you scroll through the replies to the original tweet… Do it anyway, there’s plenty of gold in there!

So what’s in a name? Some of the above are exceptional and we haven’t even gotten onto the subject of touring team names yet!

But as you can see above, the bar for monikers has been set pretty high so far!

