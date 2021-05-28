The dating app is the club's new shirt sponsor

Biarritz take on Grindr as inclusivity sponsor

In the latest move in their recent campaign against homophobia and discrimination, famed French club Biarritz Olympique have signed on for a shirt-sponsor deal with Grindr, the dating app for “gay, queer and trans people.”

Biarritz, who are currently chasing promotion from ProD2 into the Top 14, revealed the partnership with the US-based company via social media. The deal is being reported as one of the most lucrative of its kind in the French game.

According to the company, Grindr is the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect. Since its launch in 2009, the company claim that their app serves more than 13M people in over 200 countries.

In a statement, they said: “Grindr is excited to partner with JB Aldige and the Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque Rugby Club. The club has been outspoken against homophobia and has committed to Grindr to continue its work to increase inclusivity and acceptance in the league and rugby overall.

“Grindr for Equality is an ever-evolving mission to help LGBTQ people around the globe. Our wide-ranging initiatives impact communities large and small on issues that matter to them the most: safety, sexual health, advocacy, and more.”

Earlier in May, Biarritz shared a message on its social media channels on behalf of France’s National Rugby League (LNR) for an end to LGBTQ+ discrimination.

“Today and every day, the LNR is calling for the end of discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, a cause we hold close to our heart. We will continue to carry the universal values of rugby, which are equality, respect and solidarity.”

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.