Coverage via Premier Sports begins this weekend.

British and Irish fans can now watch Top 14

For those keen to see the Top 14 in the UK and Ireland, there has been a big hole in their viewing schedule for some time. But today broadcaster Premier Sports announced they had picked up the rights for the French league.

The subscription service will air live matches from France’s top flight for the next two years, as well as showing the showpiece final of this season’s competition. Their coverage starts this weekend, with four matches shown across the weekend – there will also be a highlights show broadcast on Monday evening.

Games will be shown on a mix of their channels, on Premier Sports 1 and 2 as well as the free-to-air sister channel FreeSports, which has this season’s play-off series, semi-finals and the final on 25 June.

“Premier Sports is absolutely delighted to bring even more world-class live rugby to its channels for sports fans by securing rights to Europe’s renowned Top 14 competition,” said chief executive of Premier Sports, Richard Sweeney.

“TOP 14 is home to many of the world’s greatest rugby players and is supported by 14 of France’s most successful clubs with strong identities and passionate fans. The competition has a great heritage, brings intensity and drama in every round and has a respected track record of attracting interest from rugby fans around the world.

“Rugby continues to be a big priority for Premier Sports and we are committed to bring our customers the very best rugby action featuring the world rugby’s brightest stars every week live.”

