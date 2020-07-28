The mobile company will be lead partner and shirt sponsor for South Africa tour

British & Irish Lions secure Vodafone sponsorship deal

Despite global uncertainty over major sporting events, the British & Irish Lions have secure a significant sponsorship deal with Vodafone, ahead next summer’s tour of South Africa.

The mobile phone company will be lead partner and shirt sponsor of next summer’s tour to face the world champion Boks, replacing Standard Life who were major sponsors for the tour of New Zealand in 2017.

The Lions confirmed earlier this month that the tour would proceed as planned in July and August 2021.

Max Taylor, Commercial Director, Vodafone said of the deal: “Nothing in sport unites us quite like the Lions. The team bonds nations that normally compete, unites families and friends and brings generations closer together.

“At a time when connection, unity and community are more important than ever, the Lions 2021 Tour gives us a great opportunity to bring people together in a way that no other sporting event can. The build up to this incredible touring event starts now. It’s time to unite the pride.”

There has been a flurry of news about the famous touring side in recent weeks.

Last week, Sky agreed a deal for the exclusive TV rights to broadcast its seventh successive Lions tour. It has also been anounced that a behind-the-scenes documentary, taking viewers into both the Lions and Springboks camps throughout the series, is planned for the upcoming tour. It will be the first Lions film shot from the perspectives of both sides.

Lions supporters can also now pre-register for the official ballot for tickets for each of the three Tests against South Africa in 2021, via the offical Lions site.

