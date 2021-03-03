Canal+ have retained exclusive rights to broadcast the French top division until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Canal+ retain Top 14 broadcasting rights in mega deal

French broadcaster Canal+ has retained the rights to broadcast the Top 14 in a four-year deal worth an incredible €454.4 million (£390m). This represents a 17% increase on the current deal between the broadcaster and league.

Equating to €113.6 million per year, the contract runs from the 2023-24 season until the end of the 2026-27 campaign. With three packages up for grabs in the deal, Canal+ secured all three to broadcast the Top 14 exclusively.

The three-part package includes exclusive coverage of all live games, magazine programming, and digital clips and highlights. Confirming the deal with Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR), Canal+ also maintains international broadcasting rights until the end of 2024-25.

After calling for buyers on January 21, LNR granted Canal+ the acquisition of all three packages.

To put the Top 14 TV deal into perspective, BT Sport paid £110 million for a three year deal to showcase the Gallagher Premiership. The French deal well and truly blows that out of the water.

After first partnering in 1995, Canal+ continue their relationship with the Top 14 in this massive TV deal. Through growing the game in France together, maintaining this partnership was clearly a priority of LNR.

“This is the result of several years of construction and strong political choices to make the Top 14 a great competition”, said Paul Goze, president of the LNR.

He added: “The commitment of the LNR and the clubs to support training, modernise the stadiums, offer high-level, homogeneous, united competition, with suspense throughout the season ended by the great event of the final stages, is bearing fruit.

“The new increase in audio-visual rights will allow professional rugby and French rugby to continue its development dynamic.”

