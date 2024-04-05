Champions Cup last 16 preview: Who will make quarter-finals?

Who will come out on top?

The last 16 of the Champions Cup gets underway on Friday night and there are several tasty fixtures for fans to sink their teeth into.

There are rematches from earlier in the season as well as domestic rivals who are set to lock horns.

But who is playing who and when? Here is all you need to know.

Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors

Friday 5 April, 8pm BST

Harlequins so far have only lost one match in the Champions Cup which came against Toulouse in December. Their Premiership form doesn’t match that of Europe with eight wins and six losses from 14 games. Their latest match saw them see off a late comeback from Bath, Quins were 40-3 up but Bath closed the gap to 40-36.

Glasgow Warriors, meanwhile, lost two matches in the pool stage but their form in the United Rugby Championship is glittering. They have only lost three games in the league so far this season. It will be a tough battle between the two teams and a must watch for fans.

Vodacom Bulls v Lyon

Saturday 6 April, 12.3opm BST

These two teams have already played one another in the competition this season and it was a tasty match-up. Lyon came away with the win but only by a single point. Thibault Regard scored late on to give his team a famous win and it ignited their campaign as it was their first victory.

The Bulls head into the match after a huge loss against Leinster in the URC, a 47-14 defeat. “I have no doubt that we will get better,” Bulls head coach Jake White said. “It is possibly a good lesson for us to play Leinster before we play Lyon in a Champions Cup game.

“If we get through, we play the winner of Northampton and Munster in the next round, and that is not going to make it easier.”

Stormers v La Rochelle

Saturday 6 April, 3pm BST

The Stormers have the huge task of playing the defending champions La Rochelle but they have not taken the competition by storm. The French side have lost two matches so far in the competition, one of which was against the Stormers.

The South African outfit defeated La Rochelle 21-20 in the pool stage. The French club’s other loss came against their opponents in the final last season, Leinster. It should be another box office thriller.

Exeter Chiefs v Bath

Saturday 6 April, 3pm BST

An all-Premiership encounter sees familiar foes go up against one another. They have faced one another once this season and it was a convincing 41-24 win for Bath. The two sides will play each other again on 20 April in the league.

Bath have seen an uptick in performances, mainly in thanks to their marquee signing Finn Russell this season. The Scotland co-captain will be pulling the strings once again at fly-half this weekend and comes up against Chiefs number 10 Harvey Skinner.

Bordeaux v Saracens

Saturday 6 April, 5.30pm BST

This fixture is another that has already been played out this season. It is also one that Saracens will want to forget. The three-time Champions Cup winners were demolished 55-15 by Bordeaux back in January and the French club will want to replicate the result this weekend.

Saracens were labelled as no longer a European force after the battering and they will be looking to prove they can still get results. Saracens coach Kevin Sorrell said: “It was thunderbolt after thunderbolt in that game there in January. They capitalised massively on transitions and errors we made and cashed in on all of them. They punished a lot or our errors which was a big lesson.

“It was almost a bit of an opportunity to come together and go back to the basics of us and what made us strong. We had a good chat after that game and had a couple of good results off the back of it.”

Leinster v Leicester Tigers

Saturday 6 April, 8pm BST

Leinster are trying to break the Champions Cup curse that seems to be surrounding them after they lost the last two finals to La Rochelle. The team has had a slight shake up this season with Johnny Sexton retiring but they are still packed full of Ireland stars. The Leinster starting XV contains 12 players who won the Six Nations title with Andy Farrell less than a month ago.

So Leicester will have a task on their hands. The team will need a clutch player and who better than their starting fly-half Handre Pollard. Not only has the South African won back-to-back Rugby World Cups but he has also kicked a combined 34 points across the two winning finals. A battle for the ages.

Northampton Saints v Munster

Sunday 7 April, 12.30pm BST

Each fixture is set to be a close match but this one could be the closest of all. Northampton Saints are flying high at the top of the Premiership table with just four losses so far this season. Munster, meanwhile, are fourth in the URC but they are also the defending champions after finishing in fourth (after the regular fixtures) last campaign.

The two teams have played one another already in the pool stage with Northampton coming out narrow winners. It’s set to be a good fight once again on Sunday.

Toulouse v Racing 92

Sunday 7 April, 3pm BST

The two teams were in the same pool but they did not play one another. Against the same opposition Toulouse came out on top of the group having beaten everyone they faced. Racing finished fourth after registering just one win.

On paper it may seem that Toulouse will race to victory but Racing have star power that could turn their European ship. Siya Kolisi, Henry Arundell and Gael Fickou are among those in the club’s ranks.

