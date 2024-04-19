Champions Cup semi-final tickets sold out with huge crowds expected

Leinster will host Northampton

Leinster have sold-out Croke Park for their Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton Saints in a matter of hours.

The Irish club hosted their quarter-final against La Rochelle where they defeated the team who had beat them in the previous two finals. Over 45,000 watched the victory at the Aviva Stadium. The venue could not be used for the semi-final as it is being prepped for the Europa League and so the iconic ground of Croke Park was chosen.

“Every ticket on offer for the much-anticipated clash of Leinster and Northampton at Dublin’s iconic Croke Park on Saturday 4 May has already been sold in the space of just a few hours today (Friday 19 April),” the club said.

Over 82,000 tickets were sold and fans will see Leinster’s first appearance at Croke Park since 2009.

Former Irish prop Marcus Horan told RTE about venue: “For any Irishman, who grew up with GAA backgrounds, or people who were sports fans, to play at Croke Park is incredible,” Horan told RTÉ Sport.

“It’s a great honour and it’s not lost on any rugby player who was able to do that or anyone that can do it in the future. From a Leinster point of view, they’ll be relishing the trip across the city to play over there and it’s probably just what they need.

“They need a change of venue and they need to be out of their comfort zone a little bit, with regards to having to perform.”

Beating the defending champions La Rochelle will boost the Irish side’s chances of winning the trophy. Director of Leo Cullen was delighted by the quarter-final result.

“There was a fair bit of hype around the game,” Cullen told RTE. “Two good teams going hard at it and our guys were delighted to get the win. It’s job done and onto the next one.”

