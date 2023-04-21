Championship decider as Jersey Reds host Ealing Trailfinders

The penultimate game of the season has plenty riding on it

Jersey Reds host Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday in one of the most eagerly anticipated Championship games in years with the title race going down to the wire.

However, neither side can be promoted to the Premiership if they win the English second tier with Jersey not applying to be considered and Ealing once again denied the ability to be promoted based on the minimum standards criteria of their stadium.

With both sides having fixtures they are expected to win in the final Championship round, the clash at Stade Santander International is set to determine who will lift the trophy after a bruising season.

Some 2,000 spectators are expected on the channel island, with Ealing leading the way by one point ahead of their hosts at the top of the table. When the two met in West London earlier this season back in December, the Trailfinders prevailed 43-22.

How to watch Championship Jersey v Ealing

For those unable to make the journey, you can watch a FREE live stream of the game on the Championship website.

Former Exeter Chiefs centre Max Bodilly will make his 50th appearance for Ealing against a Jersey side captained by flanker Lewis Wynne,

Jersey director of rugby Harvey Bijon will be awarded with a testimonial year starting from June after arriving in January 2014 with next season marking his tenth season in charge of the club.

Harvey Biljon said: “I can’t quite believe that it’s coming up to 10 years since I made the move to Jersey – I remember when I was appointed, and I’m proud to have been with the Reds for so long, and very grateful the club is supporting me in launching this testimonial.

“Across the season I am looking forward to celebrating with many of the friends I’ve made during my time in rugby. I also want to make sure the club benefits, and to support some worthy causes.”

