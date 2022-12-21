Cherif Traorè secret Santa slammed after prop ‘receives rotten banana’

Benetton's Cherif Traorè claims he was gifted a rotten banana by an anonymous team-mate

Italy prop Cherif Traorè has revealed his horror at receiving a rotten banana as a secret Santa present from an unidentified Benetton team-mate.

Traorè, who was born in Guinea before moving to Italy aged seven, explained on social media that he’d suffered a sleepless night after the incident while revealing his hurt that “most” of his other Benetton colleagues laughed at the “offensive gesture”.

Traorè previously told Rugby World that he had “never experienced any issues” in Italy due to the colour of his skin. In February 2021, he said: “Maybe behind my back people call me names, but nobody has ever said something like that to my face. Maybe people are scared by my size!”

The 28-year-old, who has won 15 caps for the Azzurri, stated he had gone public in order to educate the perpetrator and in response, Benetton released a statement condemning racism but making no mention of any investigation or further action for the individual involved.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Traorè wrote: “Christmas is coming, and as is tradition in our team, it’s time for Secret Santa.

“A convivial, playful moment. A time when you can allow yourself to give anonymous gifts to your team-mates, even ironic, stinging ones. Yesterday, when my turn came, I found a rotten banana as my gift. A rotten banana in a food waste bag.

Related: Traorè tells Rugby World in 2021 how he had not experienced problems with racism in Italy previously

“In addition to considering this gesture offensive, the thing that hurt me the most was seeing most of my team-mates laugh. As if this was perfectly normal.

“I’ve had to get used to putting a brave face on it every time I hear a joke with racist undertones, in order to not make enemies of those around me.

“However, yesterday was different. Thankfully, a few team-mates, most of them foreign, tried to support me. Outside of Italy, gestures like this are heavily condemned, even in small environments, and this time I want to say my piece.

“I didn’t sleep the whole night. For this Secret Santa, there were young players present, including some from different backgrounds.

“I have decided not to stay silent this time so that incidents like this one do not happen again and so that no other person finds themselves in a situation like this in the future. I also hope that the sender [of the gift] learns a lesson.”

URC side Benetton’s statement read: “With reference to the post which appeared this morning on the social media profiles of our player Cherif Traoré, Benetton Rugby takes this opportunity to emphasise that we have always condemned with the maximum force every form of racist expression and/or discrimination.

“These things have no part in our culture and do not represent our identity and values. We have always demonstrated this with our actions, not just our words, and we will continue to do so with rigour.

“This kind of behaviour has no place in sport and when faced with episodes of this nature, Benetton Rugby will always be on the side of respecting people, their culture, their ethnicity, their religion and their dignity.”

Related: Six Nations 2023 fixtures

The Italian rugby federation reiterated their support for a fully inclusive game free from racial discrimination but insisted they had full faith in Benetton’s commitment to the game’s values.

A statement read: “The FIR underlines our commitment to a game that is fully inclusive, welcoming and free from any form of racial discrimination.

“Racism, intolerance and every type of prejudice have no place — and must have no place — in sport and in civilised society.

“The FIR underlines its complete faith in the conduct of Benetton Rugby and in the club’s adherence to the fundamental values of the game.”

Traorè’s treatment was swiftly slammed online as “absolutely disgusting” and “abhorrent” while Benetton’s response was criticised for being “ very weak”, “totally inadequate” and “hopeless”.

After finding out about Traorè’s account of receiving a rotten banana, one Twitter user said: “I cannot believe what I am reading” while another commented: “It’s 2022…”

Munster player and Ireland international Simon Zebo called for the culprit to be identified and sacked, saying: “Name and shame the s***bag. Should be out of a job.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.