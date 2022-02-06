The BBC presenter appeared to fire flames from her hand

Clip of Gabby Logan at Calcutta Cup match goes viral

The opening round of the Six Nations normally has enough drama, intrigue, risk and explosive play to rival the best Sunday night series. But at Murrayfield, viewers were treated to what appeared to be a magic display too.

At least that’s what eagle-eyed Twitter user @danrichardson saw during the live coverage of Scotland versus England on the BBC. Check out the clip below.

Logan shared the clip herself with a laughing emoji, and fans were clearly tickled by the video.

The video is already enjoying a second life online too, when some viewers noticed that Logan’s legs aren’t exactly visible in the clip, with some outright asking, “Where are your legs??”

The match itself had its fair share of pageantry and madness. First we had substitute Scotland scrum-half Ben White scoring on debut in the Calcutta Cup. Then we had the England fightback int eh second half with a try from Marcus Smith (who scored England’s only try but was then a tactical substitution for George Ford). Then we had the big talking point as we saw a penalty try and a yellow card given after Luke Cowan-Dickie slapped the ball into touch.

These incidents – plus whether or not England should have gotten a scrum penalty after the 80 minutes were up – will be debated well into next week. But the Six Nations always gives us a wide array of moments to savour and share as well. This video of Logan’s fiery powers is just one such moment.

