Competition: Your chance to lead England into Twickenham

Here’s your opportunity to play a leading role at the Calcutta Cup thanks to Mitsubishi Motors in the UK (See below for details on how to enter)

SUPER SATURDAY is now an iconic fixture in the rugby calendar – and this year you could be part of it.

The 2019 Guinness Six Nations reaches its climax on Saturday 16th March, with Italy v France in Rome followed by Wales v Ireland in Cardiff and ending with England v Scotland at Twickenham.

There is sure to be drama aplenty across the three matches – and here’s your chance to play a leading role at Twickenham, where England will be aiming to reclaim the Calcutta Cup having lost 25-13 to Scotland at BT Murrayfield last season.

As Performance Partner to England Rugby, Mitsubishi Motors are offering one lucky fan the chance to lead England into Twickenham in Mitsubishi’s versatile 4×4, the Shogun Sport, ahead the final match of the 2019 Guinness Six Nations.

The winner will escort the team coach into the stadium and get to soak up the brilliant atmosphere from close quarters as supporters herald the arrival of the matchday squad.

The prize also includes two match tickets and a pre-game tour. Following the game, the winner and their guest will enjoy a night’s stay at the luxurious five-star hotel Pennyhill Park, home to the Mitsubishi Motors England Rugby Training Centre.

The competition closes on Monday 4th March. Terms and conditions apply. To enter, please CLICK HERE.

DRIVING ENGLAND’S PERFORMANCE

Mitsubishi Motors have been the Official Performance Partner of England Rugby since the start of 2016/17 season. As a global brand with heritage in innovation, Mitsubishi Motors is a fitting performance partner for England Rugby.

This partnership includes title sponsorship of the Mitsubishi Motors England Rugby Training Centre at Pennyhill Park. The partnership sees Mitsubishi Motors support the next generation of England players, as principal partner and front of shirt sponsor of the England U20s and U18s.

As part of the partnership, Mitsubishi Motors and the RFU have developed the Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer Recognition Programme. The aim is to provide the local rugby community and grassroots rugby clubs with opportunities to recognise and reward the volunteers who make up an integral part of the game. With awards evenings, unbeatable match day hospitality and money-can’t-buy experiences including watching the senior squad train, England Rugby and Mitsubishi Motors are rewarding the volunteers who make grassroots rugby happen.

In 2017 Mitsubishi Motors rolled out a new grassroots initiative, Kit4Clubs, which allows rugby clubs to receive new playing equipment, training gear and rugby kit in return for completing test drives with their local Mitsubishi Motors dealership.For more information about Mitsubishi Motors’ rugby partnership, please click here.

