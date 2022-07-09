Was it the right call to sin-bin the Wales lock against South Africa?

Controversial Alun Wyn Jones yellow card

For the second successive week, Alun Wyn Jones was sin-binned within a few minutes of coming off the bench against South Africa.

Last weekend in Pretoria, there was confusion as he was shown a yellow card after Cheslin Kolbe scored a try, the lock seemingly paying the price for repeated infringements by Wales.

This weekend in Bloemfontein, there was controversy as he was shown a yellow card for hands in the ruck, with referee Angus Gardner describing the act as “cynical” as it was close to the Welsh line.

However, the Wales second-row was clearly frustrated with the decision and, along with some of his team-mates, remonstrated with the officials. Watching the replay, it was easy to see why he was so annoyed because he had not touched the ball.

Those on social media were far from impressed with the yellow card decision…

The world’s most-capped player had been on the pitch for only three minutes, having replaced Will Rowlands, and South Africa were able to extend their lead to 12-3 with another Handre Pollard penalty soon after Jones had trudged off.

However, the yellow card then seemed to galvanise the visitors. They got a foothold in the opposition half as the Springboks’ discipline faltered and Gareth Anscombe was able to reduce the deficit with a penalty.

Then, in the closing minutes and back to a full complement of players, they opted to kick for the corner from another penalty and from that lineout Josh Adams scored in the corner to make it 12-11.

Anscombe stepped up to the tee to convert the try from the touchline and Wales closed out a 13-12 win – their first-ever victory against the Boks on South African soil.

Let us know what you think about the Alun Wyn Jones yellow card – and Wales’ win – by emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.