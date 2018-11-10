The fine finish from Bath flanker Sam Underhill was chopped off after Courtney Lawes was adjudged to be offside

Controversy as late England try against All Blacks ruled out by TMO

The debate will rage on. Sam Underhill looked to have snatched victory for England with a fine finish in the closing stages of this showdown with the All Blacks, but match TMO Marius Jonker adjudged that Courtney Lawes – who charged down New Zealand scrum-half TJ Peranara – was offside when he made contact with the ball. New Zealand went on to win 16-15.

As England fly-half Owen Farrell waited to take the conversion, the match officials made the call that Northampton bruiser was not behind the hindmost foot of the ruck and that it would all come back to an All Blacks penalty.

As you can imagine, with margins so fine, there was a big split in public opinion on the match officials’ call.

So there you go clear as mud, as we all weigh in on the big decision…

After the match Eddie Jones diplomatically said: “Sometimes the game loves you and sometimes it doesn’t” of the decision – eluding to last week when match officials ruled that a contentious, match-saving tackle by Farrell at the very end of the match was not illegal.

This all comes at a time when World Rugby have passed down a directive for referees to use TMOs less. So you know this incident will generate a lot of chatter for days to come. Hey, there have certainly been no dull moments with this England team so far in November!

England face Eddie Jones’s former charges Japan at Twickenham next week, with kick-off at 3pm.

