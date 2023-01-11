Cost of watching Premiership and Champions Cup soars as BT Sport monthly pass price rises

BT Sport monthly passes will cost £29.99 from 17 February, a £5 rise for fans wanting Premiership or Champions Cup rugby



Cost of watching Premiership and Champions Cup soars as BT Sport raise monthly pass price

Rugby fans wanting to watch Premiership or Champions Cup action will have to shell out an extra £5 a month after BT Sport raised the price of its monthly pass.

Previously, supporters could access the broadcaster’s offerings without a contract for £25 a month, but from 17 February that price will rise to £29.99. It is the first time BT have chosen to increase the price since it introduced the rolling deal.

The new price is not yet active, so there is currently still time to take advantage of the BT Sport del at its original price.

As BT Sport have the exclusive rights to the Premiership and Champions Cup in the UK, there are no alternatives bar securing access through your broadband or pay TV.

And if you already have BT Sport through broadband and BT TV contract, you have no reason to worry as your price will be unaffected.

The BT Sport monthly pass rolls over automatically but allows fans to cancel whenever they see fit. Supporters can watch the action via the BT Sport app, on an Amazon Fire Stick, games consoles and on some select Smart TVs.

With the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup fast approaching and one of the tightest Premiership seasons ever on the cards, the news comes as a blow to those who get their rugby fix on a monthly basis.

BT Sport has every second of Europe’s premier competition live on its network as well as the pick of the Premiership games plus highlights and studio shows for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their armchairs.

