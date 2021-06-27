Training is cancelled as three players test positive

Covid hits Springboks camp

The Springboks training camp has been unexpectedly hit during preparations for their series against the British & Irish Lions as three of their players have tested positive for Covid-19.

The South Africans have moved to cancel Sunday’s planned training session in Johannesburg as a precaution after three squad members returned positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results on Saturday, when the group assembled.

According to a statement from the South African Rugby Union: “Team management immediately put the squad into self-isolation as a precaution until specialist medical advice is sought from the Castle Lager Lions Series Medical Advisory Group (MAG).

“A decision on further team activities will be made shortly.

“SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus emphasised that the team had followed all the necessary precautions since the start of the three-week conditioning camp hosted in Bloemfontein, which included mandatory Covid-19 testing three times a week, and that they would be led by specialist advice before any action is taken.”

The Lions are due to fly to South Africa this evening and be based in Johannesburg, however, fresh concerns have been raised about the prevalence of Covid in the Gauteng region of South Africa.

